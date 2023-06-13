PDT Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 19,418 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 19,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,213,000. Marsh & McLennan Companies comprises approximately 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 15.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 177,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,571,000 after buying an additional 23,338 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 329,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,505,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 134.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after buying an additional 11,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.72, for a total value of $988,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,616 shares in the company, valued at $11,612,787.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Up 0.3 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.54.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $178.74 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.46. The stock has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.33 and a 12-month high of $182.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 33.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.93%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

