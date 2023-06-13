PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stake in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

PDT Partners LLC increased its position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) by 271.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,252 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after buying an additional 51,320 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.08% of InMode worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in InMode by 2.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 29,614 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $234,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in InMode by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,174 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in InMode during the fourth quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of InMode during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,635,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:INMD opened at $35.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.48 and a 200-day moving average of $34.69. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $21.20 and a twelve month high of $41.84. The firm has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.43 and a beta of 2.08.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $106.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.80 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.05% and a return on equity of 36.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised InMode from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on InMode in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.71.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

