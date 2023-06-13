PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 134.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,384 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,814,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,103,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,425,000 after buying an additional 1,567,866 shares during the last quarter. QVIDTVM Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,044,000. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in Warner Music Group during the 4th quarter valued at $14,629,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Warner Music Group by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 1,542,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,028,000 after purchasing an additional 405,945 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Warner Music Group stock opened at $24.90 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $21.57 and a one year high of $38.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.96 and its 200 day moving average is $31.75. The stock has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.98, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.14). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 192.79% and a net margin of 7.36%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Warner Music Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

WMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Warner Music Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Guggenheim upgraded Warner Music Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Warner Music Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.73.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

