PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) by 187.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 310,293 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202,496 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PagSeguro Digital worth $2,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in PagSeguro Digital by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,291,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,516 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 10,606,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,326,000 after acquiring an additional 573,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,118,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,640,000 after acquiring an additional 2,667,094 shares in the last quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tekne Capital Management LLC now owns 7,955,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,245,000 after acquiring an additional 702,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 51.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,124,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,089,309 shares in the last quarter. 52.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PagSeguro Digital alerts:

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PAGS stock opened at $10.12 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital Ltd. has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagSeguro Digital ( NYSE:PAGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. PagSeguro Digital had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $721.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PAGS. Barclays decreased their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on PagSeguro Digital from $10.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PagSeguro Digital from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.77.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

(Get Rating)

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PagSeguro Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagSeguro Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.