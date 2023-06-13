PDT Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) by 61.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,462 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Privia Health Group worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,579,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341,730 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,780,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,270 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 641.8% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 901,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,476,000 after purchasing an additional 780,086 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 967.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 799,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after purchasing an additional 724,449 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, SVB Securities upped their target price on Privia Health Group from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.19.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

Shares of PRVA stock opened at $28.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a PE ratio of 257.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.76. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.64 and a 1-year high of $44.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average of $25.87.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $386.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.17 million. Privia Health Group had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 1.14%. Analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Privia Health Group

In related news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $491,401.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,736,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $155,277,986.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.07, for a total transaction of $491,401.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,736,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $155,277,986.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 7,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $198,552.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,415,996.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,296,904 shares of company stock worth $549,606,525 in the last ninety days. 44.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

