PDT Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,573,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the second quarter worth $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new position in Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 77.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $309.78 on Tuesday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.08 and a twelve month high of $309.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.51 and its 200 day moving average is $278.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.42.

Rockwell Automation Announces Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.67.

Insider Activity at Rockwell Automation

In related news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Nardecchia sold 489 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.56, for a total value of $145,017.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,285.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,483 shares of company stock valued at $713,640. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

