PDT Partners LLC Buys Shares of 50,539 Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 50,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,520,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QGEN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 767,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,507,000 after purchasing an additional 67,074 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,050,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qiagen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $536,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 897.0% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 218,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,882,000 after acquiring an additional 196,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. 58.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qiagen Trading Up 1.0 %

NYSE QGEN opened at $45.76 on Tuesday. Qiagen has a one year low of $40.38 and a one year high of $51.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $485.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Qiagen’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qiagen will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on QGEN. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Qiagen from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qiagen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.87.

Qiagen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to gain valuable molecular insights from samples containing the building blocks of life. The company sample technologies isolate and process DNA, RNA, and proteins from blood, tissue, and other materials.

