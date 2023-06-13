PDT Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

PDT Partners LLC lowered its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,383 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Zscaler by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 92,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its position in Zscaler by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 40,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 6,553 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Zscaler by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Zscaler by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $415,000. Institutional investors own 45.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares in the company, valued at $34,455,686.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 5,632 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.85, for a total value of $849,587.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,145 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,423.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 900 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.79, for a total value of $96,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,455,686.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 24,540 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,625. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ZS. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Zscaler from $120.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Zscaler from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup increased their target price on Zscaler from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Zscaler from $275.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Zscaler from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.58.

Shares of ZS stock opened at $155.98 on Tuesday. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.53 and a beta of 0.84.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 39.82% and a negative net margin of 18.20%. The firm had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

