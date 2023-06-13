PDT Partners LLC Grows Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 79.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,398 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,600 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RBLX. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Roblox by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Roblox by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Activity at Roblox

In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $561,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $561,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,338,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Baszucki sold 375,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.87, for a total value of $14,951,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 842,808 shares of company stock worth $33,605,198 in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roblox Trading Up 0.7 %

RBLX has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Roblox from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Roblox from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. BTIG Research increased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Roblox in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Roblox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.54.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $38.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.32. Roblox Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.88 and a fifty-two week high of $53.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.03.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Roblox had a negative net margin of 44.06% and a negative return on equity of 270.57%. The firm had revenue of $773.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $764.74 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roblox Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.