PDT Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

PDT Partners LLC raised its holdings in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 195.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 12,560 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $2,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in Seagen by 0.4% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 107,173 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the third quarter valued at approximately $493,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Seagen by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 484,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $62,326,000 after acquiring an additional 40,162 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in Seagen by 12.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 15,790 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. raised its position in Seagen by 6.4% during the third quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 86.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Seagen

In other news, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total transaction of $11,322,275.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at $24,333,972.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 133 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.86, for a total value of $27,379.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,377,538.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd E. Simpson sold 55,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.58, for a total value of $11,322,275.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,946 shares in the company, valued at $24,333,972.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 128,802 shares of company stock worth $26,059,339 over the last quarter. 25.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Seagen Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Seagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Seagen from $210.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective (up previously from $179.00) on shares of Seagen in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Seagen from $152.00 to $229.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.47.

NASDAQ SGEN opened at $197.15 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.08 and a 1-year high of $207.16. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.64.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $519.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.28 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 31.55% and a negative return on equity of 23.00%. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.74) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Seagen Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current year.

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer. It also engages in the advancement of therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. Its products include Adcetris, Padcev, Tivdak, and Tukysa. The company was founded by Clay B.

