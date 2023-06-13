PDT Partners LLC Has $2.68 Million Stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)

PDT Partners LLC raised its stake in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) by 114.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 171,855 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 91,671 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in DLocal were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLO. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 15.2% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 2.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 0.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 96,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after buying an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of DLocal by 11.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. HSBC downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays started coverage on DLocal in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. UBS Group downgraded DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $36.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DLocal presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Shares of NASDAQ DLO opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. DLocal Limited has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $33.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.32 and a 200-day moving average of $14.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. DLocal had a return on equity of 32.96% and a net margin of 25.14%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DLocal Limited will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform in the United States, Europe, China, and internationally. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

