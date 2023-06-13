PDT Partners LLC Has $3.05 Million Stock Position in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,275 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 20,539 shares during the quarter. ATI comprises about 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $3,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ATI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $114,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ATI by 1,116.5% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in ATI by 185.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,962 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ATI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on ATI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ATI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ATI from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ATI from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

ATI Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATI opened at $39.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.21. ATI Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.51 and a 1-year high of $43.32. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 28.75% and a net margin of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. ATI’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ATI Inc. will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATI

(Get Rating)

ATI, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.