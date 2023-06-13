PDT Partners LLC Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,492 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Gartner comprises approximately 0.6% of PDT Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $3,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Gartner by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 74 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Gartner by 4,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 88 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Gartner in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. 91.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IT stock opened at $352.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $221.39 and a 52 week high of $358.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.40, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.26.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 772.55%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $359.13.

In related news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,059.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total value of $1,040,301.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,157,059.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.19, for a total transaction of $239,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,205.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,857 shares of company stock valued at $3,226,640. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

