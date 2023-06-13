PDT Partners LLC Increases Stake in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 140.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,151 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Chemed were worth $2,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Chemed by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 34,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,635,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Chemed by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $534.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $547.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Chemed Co. has a 1-year low of $430.16 and a 1-year high of $570.17.

Chemed Announces Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.38 by $0.01. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $560.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.18 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHE shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemed in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.34, for a total value of $718,652.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,428,997.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total transaction of $2,093,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,624 shares of company stock worth $6,747,829. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

