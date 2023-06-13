PDT Partners LLC Increases Stake in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

PDT Partners LLC raised its position in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,793 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial by 6,200.0% in the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $81,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Wintrust Financial by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Wintrust Financial during the 4th quarter worth $114,000. 89.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WTFC. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Wintrust Financial from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wintrust Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.73.

In other news, CEO Timothy Crane acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.87 per share, for a total transaction of $91,305.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,575.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WTFC opened at $70.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $57.48 and a 1 year high of $97.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.17.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $565.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.68 million. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 12.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.33%.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

