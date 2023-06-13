PDT Partners LLC Invests $2.34 Million in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 86,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Guardant Health at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Guardant Health by 33.2% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 2.1% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 1.8% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Guardant Health news, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy purchased 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $224,890.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,049,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,587,573.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Guardant Health Stock Up 5.7 %

NASDAQ:GH opened at $34.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.90, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a current ratio of 5.41. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.67 and a 52 week high of $62.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.94.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $128.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.65 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 530.36% and a negative net margin of 137.90%. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.71 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $70.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company engaged in the treatment of cancer through the use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

