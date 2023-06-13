PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.
Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $165.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.16. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.
Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.
