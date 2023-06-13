PDT Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

PDT Partners LLC decreased its stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,128 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Eagle Materials makes up 0.5% of PDT Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. PDT Partners LLC owned about 0.06% of Eagle Materials worth $3,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 157.3% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 42.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EXP. Loop Capital increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $160.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $155.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.50.

Insider Transactions at Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Price Performance

In other news, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,634,827.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 4,914 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.30, for a total value of $827,026.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,421,072.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Matt Newby sold 4,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.59, for a total transaction of $707,341.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,819 shares in the company, valued at $3,634,827.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 41,939 shares of company stock worth $6,952,480 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $165.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.16. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.98 and a 12 month high of $169.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.44. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 40.09% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $470.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 13.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.03%.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

