PDT Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Logitech International by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,313,623 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,427,000 after buying an additional 113,618 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 21.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,094,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,483,000 after acquiring an additional 538,087 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,409,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $177,807,000 after acquiring an additional 466,632 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 866,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,465,000 after acquiring an additional 170,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logitech International by 153.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 620,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,538,000 after acquiring an additional 375,685 shares in the last quarter. 35.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International Stock Performance

LOGI opened at $63.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.20. Logitech International S.A. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $68.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.89.

Insider Transactions at Logitech International

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. Logitech International had a return on equity of 20.18% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $960.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Logitech International S.A. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Samantha Harnett sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $52,280.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LOGI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Logitech International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on Logitech International from $60.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.67.

Logitech International Profile

(Get Rating)

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.