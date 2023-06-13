PDT Partners LLC Purchases 18,075 Shares of Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

PDT Partners LLC grew its position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,734 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,075 shares during the quarter. PDT Partners LLC owned 0.11% of Golar LNG worth $2,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 94.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,269 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,292 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,160 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Golar LNG from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

Golar LNG Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of Golar LNG stock opened at $21.68 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Golar LNG Limited has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $30.66.

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The shipping company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.39). Golar LNG had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 218.75%. The firm had revenue of $73.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.97 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golar LNG Limited will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Golar LNG Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from Golar LNG’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

