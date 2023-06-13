PDT Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

PDT Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Get Rating) by 29.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,514 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,212 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $2,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 189.2% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 92.5% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 49.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE HWM opened at $46.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.84 and a 52 week high of $46.67.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Howmet Aerospace ( NYSE:HWM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Howmet Aerospace’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HWM shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $39.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.91.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

