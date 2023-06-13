PDT Partners LLC Sells 32,760 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

PDT Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,760 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 727.8% in the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Coupang by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupang in the 4th quarter valued at about $103,000. 71.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc sold 2,000,000 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total transaction of $31,220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,651,928 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,656,596.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Hanseung Kang sold 174,324 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,789,184.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 475,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,611,888. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,182,407 shares of company stock worth $34,138,882. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CPNG shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.52.

NYSE:CPNG opened at $16.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.02. The company has a market cap of $29.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.89 and a beta of 1.36. Coupang, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.51 and a 52-week high of $21.38.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). Coupang had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

