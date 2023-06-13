Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL) Receives C$50.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pembina Pipeline Co. (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.60.

PPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CSFB raised Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

TSE PPL opened at C$41.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.57. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$40.82 and a twelve month high of C$50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$43.38 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.02.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.668 dividend. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

