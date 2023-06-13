Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

PR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen upgraded shares of Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st.

NASDAQ PR opened at $10.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 4.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.02. Permian Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $12.05.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 25.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 10.70%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $581,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,160,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Permian Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $509,000. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

