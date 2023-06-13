Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has $15.50 target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $11.50.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PBR. StockNews.com raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.50 to $16.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PBR opened at $13.99 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10. The firm has a market cap of $91.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.39. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52 week low of $8.88 and a 52 week high of $16.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras ( NYSE:PBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 44.84% and a net margin of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $26.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.26 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.336 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 39.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s payout ratio is 35.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PBR. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,577 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 12.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras

Petróleo Brasileiro SA engages in oil and gas exploration, production, and distribution activities. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation, and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Business. The Exploration and Production segment involves crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas exploration, development, and production.

