Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.36.

PFE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Pfizer Price Performance

Pfizer stock opened at $39.89 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.08 and its 200 day moving average is $43.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $225.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.64. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $36.17 and a 52-week high of $54.93.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $192,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pfizer

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFE. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 493,584,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,599,270,000 after purchasing an additional 5,139,634 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 445,384,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,171,704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,516,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 9.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 218,931,933 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,932,423,000 after acquiring an additional 19,602,359 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after purchasing an additional 160,963,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,852,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,472,433,000 after purchasing an additional 577,201 shares in the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

