Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $11.99.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 130,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after buying an additional 10,229 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $133,000.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

