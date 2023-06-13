Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (HNW) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09 on June 30th

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund stock opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $11.99.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in current income, with the potential for capital appreciation as a secondary objective. It invests in yielding asset classes, including global yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds. The company was founded on January 31, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund (HNW)
- First Citizens Boosts Assets With SVB Acquisition; Stock Surges
- Alamos Gold In Tight Trading Range, Sets Up For Potential Gains
- Rebound Rallies? The Dow’s 2 Most Oversold Stocks Are Stabilizing
- Palantir Technologies Stock Surge: Momentum Shift Ahead?
- Extreme Networks Surges 15.86% In May, Continues Momentum In June
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.