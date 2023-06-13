Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (PHD) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

PHD opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. Pioneer Floating Rate Fund has a 52-week low of $8.30 and a 52-week high of $9.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.81.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 15.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in Pioneer Floating Rate Fund by 3.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 47,890 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter.

About Pioneer Floating Rate Fund

Pioneer Floating Rate Fund, Inc is closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating-rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays U.S.

