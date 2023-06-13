Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MHI)

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, June 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of 0.0325 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:MHI opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $10.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.80.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund in the first quarter worth $37,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $125,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth $120,000.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

