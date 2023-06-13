Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $315.00

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $319.00 to $315.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 56.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Citigroup upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $217.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.50.

NYSE:PXD opened at $201.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.73. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.1 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

