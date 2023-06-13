Piper Sandler Cuts Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Price Target to $71.00

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $71.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s target price points to a potential upside of 43.70% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.39.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Devon Energy Stock Down 0.9 %

Devon Energy stock opened at $49.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $44.03 and a 1-year high of $78.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares in the company, valued at $10,914,347.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Devon Energy

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,640,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,145,039 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $715,360,000 after purchasing an additional 823,626 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,263,424 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $692,813,000 after purchasing an additional 356,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $609,794,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,557 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Devon Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.