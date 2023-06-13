Piper Sandler Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $155.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price objective points to a potential upside of 36.06% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EOG. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the company from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.17.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $113.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54. EOG Resources has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.00 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ossiam lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the first quarter worth $28,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About EOG Resources

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.