Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Planet Labs PBC from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Westpark Capital reduced their price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $5.50 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $6.91.

Get Planet Labs PBC alerts:

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

Shares of PL opened at $3.49 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.47. Planet Labs PBC has a fifty-two week low of $3.29 and a fifty-two week high of $7.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $958.27 million, a PE ratio of -6.11 and a beta of 0.69.

Insider Activity at Planet Labs PBC

Planet Labs PBC ( NYSE:PL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $52.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.56 million. Planet Labs PBC had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 74.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.26) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Planet Labs PBC will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Planet Labs PBC news, insider Kevin Weil acquired 274,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.64 per share, with a total value of $997,360.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 439,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,600,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,040. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Planet Labs PBC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PL. Alphabet Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $173,449,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 175.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,887,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,702,000 after buying an additional 10,759,901 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth $23,671,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 580.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,064,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,598,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 352.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,418,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,535 shares during the last quarter. 43.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Labs PBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Labs PBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.