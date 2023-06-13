Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,050,540 Shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,389,637 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,050,540 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.54% of Marathon Oil worth $91,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Marathon Oil by 90.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,361 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,427 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 77.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MRO. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marathon Oil from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Marathon Oil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.88.

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $23.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.74 and a 200-day moving average of $25.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Marathon Oil Co. has a one year low of $19.42 and a one year high of $33.42.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 9.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.