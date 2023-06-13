Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 1,521,409 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 96.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,094,009 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521,409 shares during the period. Occidental Petroleum makes up 0.7% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.34% of Occidental Petroleum worth $194,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. New Millennium Group LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 927 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,518,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.70 per share, with a total value of $86,070,656.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 208,040,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,795,890,963.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 10,754,968 shares of company stock worth $627,333,190. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:OXY opened at $59.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.30 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $74.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.82.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

