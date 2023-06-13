Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 1,510.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,555,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,397,102 shares during the period. Copart accounts for 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Copart were worth $155,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Copart by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,612,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,512,371,000 after acquiring an additional 245,063 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 102.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,909,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,097,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Copart by 86.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,098,471 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $553,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224,450 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Copart by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,740,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $532,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its stake in Copart by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,840,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $607,312,000 after purchasing an additional 48,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRT opened at $86.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.38 and a beta of 1.23. Copart, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.10 and a 1-year high of $89.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $81.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.77.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Copart had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 22.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Copart in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Copart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Copart from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Copart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.33.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 143,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total transaction of $12,648,609.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,493,791. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen Fisher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.06, for a total transaction of $4,353,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,100 shares of company stock worth $24,091,209. 11.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

