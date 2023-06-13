Point72 Asset Management L.P. Boosts Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) by 723.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,819,600 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,505,900 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $118,475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCM. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,159 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RCM. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

RCM stock opened at $16.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200 day moving average is $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. R1 RCM Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.71 and a 1-year high of $27.07.

In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other R1 RCM news, President John M. Sparby sold 20,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total transaction of $327,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 243,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,989,009.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard B. Jr. Evans sold 12,000 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $200,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 141,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,406.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,000 shares of company stock worth $813,760 over the last three months. 37.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

R1 RCM Inc provides technology-driven solutions that transform the patient experience and financial performance of hospitals, health systems, and physician groups. It offers end-to-end revenue cycle management (RCM) services, which address the spectrum of revenue cycle challenges faced by healthcare providers.

