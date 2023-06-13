Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 139,334 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 32.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 575,062 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139,334 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.23% of FedEx worth $99,601,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of FedEx by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 5,080 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. McGinn Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,864 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,133,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its position in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of FedEx by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $224.55 on Tuesday. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $248.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $226.73 and a 200-day moving average of $206.13. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.33.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The shipping service provider reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $22.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.74 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 14.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.52%.

In other FedEx news, Director Stephen E. Gorman acquired 1,080 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,283.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen E. Gorman bought 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $230.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,210.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,258 shares in the company, valued at $290,283.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $232.88 per share, for a total transaction of $193,290.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,363.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,486 shares of company stock valued at $34,001,009 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $145.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on FedEx from $235.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on FedEx from $196.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.39.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

