Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 434,072 Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,135,078 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 434,072 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $108,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ovintiv by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of OVV stock opened at $37.61 on Tuesday. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $59.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Ovintiv’s payout ratio is 5.84%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OVV shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. CIBC lowered their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.05.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

