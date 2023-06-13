Point72 Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 55.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,482,512 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,812,217 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.05% of Oracle worth $121,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 6.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $116.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $99.08 and a 200 day moving average of $90.48. The company has a market cap of $314.53 billion, a PE ratio of 38.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.00. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $60.78 and a 12-month high of $117.51.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.74 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 262.40% and a net margin of 17.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Oracle’s payout ratio is 52.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ORCL. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Oracle from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Oracle from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Oracle from $104.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Oracle from $105.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Oracle news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,991,045.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.65, for a total transaction of $4,214,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,423,852.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,837,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.86, for a total value of $172,430,299.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,991,045.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

