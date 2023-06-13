Point72 Asset Management L.P. Grows Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 205.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,666 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Booking were worth $133,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,402,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,825,652,000 after purchasing an additional 119,153 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 544,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,653,000 after purchasing an additional 3,699 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 372,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $750,263,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $452,154,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 253,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $416,669,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Booking alerts:

Booking Price Performance

Shares of Booking stock opened at $2,605.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,636.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,423.90. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,616.85 and a 52 week high of $2,786.85. The company has a market capitalization of $96.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.55, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Insider Transactions at Booking

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $11.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $1.97. Booking had a return on equity of 148.40% and a net margin of 22.14%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 136.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,241,947.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,418.64, for a total value of $1,330,252.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,070,710.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,427.11, for a total value of $1,036,375.97. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,949 shares in the company, valued at $104,241,947.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,697 shares of company stock valued at $9,543,636. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Booking from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Booking from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,759.80.

Booking Profile

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.