Point72 Asset Management L.P. Has $233.50 Million Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 197.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,807,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,526,350 shares during the period. Dominion Energy comprises about 0.8% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $233,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 70.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $69.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.55.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 1.1 %

D opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $86.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.51.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 100,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Dominion Energy

(Get Rating)

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.