Point72 Asset Management L.P. Increases Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,320 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,325 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.26% of Motorola Solutions worth $113,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSI. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MSI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total transaction of $14,556,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,738,252.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 101,933 shares of company stock valued at $29,642,156 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSI opened at $281.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $287.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $272.09. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $299.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.18 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Motorola Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software, and services. It operates through the following segments: Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.