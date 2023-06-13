Point72 Asset Management L.P. Lowers Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 82,645 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of Intuit worth $78,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,634,094 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,541,277,000 after buying an additional 281,362 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,660,990 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,484,790,000 after purchasing an additional 120,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,109,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,985,013,000 after purchasing an additional 86,957 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 6.6% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,518,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,362,659,000 after buying an additional 217,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuit by 23.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,412,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $939,098,000 after buying an additional 462,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTU. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intuit from $465.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $491.35.

Insider Activity at Intuit

Intuit Stock Up 3.4 %

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares in the company, valued at $171,125.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $235,559.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $171,125.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $564,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $446.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $124.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $433.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $415.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $352.63 and a 1 year high of $490.83.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.39%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Recommended Stories

