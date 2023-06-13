Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 388,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $103,168,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $259,000. First National Bank of Omaha bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,419 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,712 shares in the company, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP David J. Rosa sold 40,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.20, for a total value of $12,196,588.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,589,030.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 9,623 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.76, for a total value of $2,884,590.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,021.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,023 shares of company stock worth $17,967,137. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $313.64 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $295.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $267.91. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $318.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.90 billion, a PE ratio of 85.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.31.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $303.35.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

