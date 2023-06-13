Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 952,720 Shares of STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 63.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,449,870 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 952,720 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $87,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in STMicroelectronics by 26.8% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,676 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth about $229,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in STMicroelectronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $107,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,898 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 97,462 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. 6.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of STMicroelectronics from 55.00 to 54.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.22.

STMicroelectronics Price Performance

STM opened at $49.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.58. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $53.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.55.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 35.62% and a net margin of 25.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

STMicroelectronics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 26th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. STMicroelectronics’s payout ratio is 4.44%.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics NV engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of components, application-specific integrated circuits, full custom devices and semi-custom devices for analog, digital and mixed-signal applications. It operates through the following segments: Automotive and Discrete Group, Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group, and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group.

