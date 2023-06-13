Point72 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 985,300 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 459.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,199,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 985,300 shares during the period. DTE Energy comprises about 0.5% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.62% of DTE Energy worth $141,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 966.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 212.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 469 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

DTE stock opened at $111.16 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.69. The stock has a market cap of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.60. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $100.64 and a 1 year high of $136.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.05). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9525 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total transaction of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.41, for a total value of $77,287.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,286.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joann Chavez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total transaction of $452,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,607 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,905.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €25.00 ($26.88) target price on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €23.60 ($25.38) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($30.11) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.88) price objective on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.82.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the development and management of energy-related businesses and services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, DTE Vantage, Energy Trading, and Corporate and Other. The Electric segment consists of generation, purchase, distribution, and sale of electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan.

