Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 35,557 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lessened its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 387,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,557 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.09% of Chubb worth $85,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chubb by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.54.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Trading Down 0.3 %

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total transaction of $189,730.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Chubb stock opened at $190.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $196.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.94. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $173.78 and a one year high of $231.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $78.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.82 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a $0.86 dividend. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.65%.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

