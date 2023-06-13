Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,650,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,597,000. Meta Platforms comprises approximately 1.9% of Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.18% of Meta Platforms at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the first quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

META has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Arete Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Monday, March 6th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.11.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.3 %

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total value of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 375 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.08, for a total transaction of $86,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,813 shares in the company, valued at $6,427,028.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,967.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,027 shares of company stock worth $8,920,773 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $271.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $237.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.10. The company has a market cap of $694.63 billion, a PE ratio of 33.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $276.57.

About Meta Platforms

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.