Point72 Europe London LLP Acquires New Position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 66,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,952,000. Crown Castle makes up approximately 2.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Crown Castle in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $153.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crown Castle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

NYSE:CCI opened at $115.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $49.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.99.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.88). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 23.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 162.18%.

In other Crown Castle news, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Crown Castle news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $118.00 per share, for a total transaction of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,819,088. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

