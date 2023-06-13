Point72 Europe London LLP Has $20.88 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Point72 Europe London LLP reduced its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 505,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 116,200 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company comprises 5.3% of Point72 Europe London LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Point72 Europe London LLP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $20,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 494.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.97.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of WFC stock opened at $41.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $156.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $48.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.16.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The company’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.38%.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

Further Reading

